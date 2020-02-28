Garth Brooks’s “Dive Bar” Gets Auto-Completeoke’d!
Luceman and Logan give Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton’s Dive Bar the Auto-Completeoke treatment! Dive Bar becomes “Tall Grass of a Spotless Mind” Yes Auto-Completeoke where we take popular country songs and then rewrite the lyrics using google’s auto complete! I know the words don’t make any sense! Check out this weeks segment below!
How it works is you take the actual lyrics from the song, as you start writing on Google search. Google will try to predict what it thinks you’re looking for with it’s auto complete.. Below the original lyric is in regular font, the auto complete lyric is in Bold Font.
Auto-Completeoke: Dive Bar
Well, turn this cornfield into a party
Crank That Moonman, up and down the River
Bartender Jobs near me
Here’s to our first Christmas together
Situation definition
Oh brother where art thou
So fill your lungs inhale the future
Jump in the line Beetlejuice
And Float Drywall this is a nice Cornfield
In the Tall grass of a Spotless mind…
Cause of spit up in the Babies,
Loved and Cherished Caskets One
Who’s ever heard of a Snozberry
thinkin’ things toony the loon’s lagoon
It’s the safest time to not get pregnant
That a broken ankle can you move your toes
So here’s a giant enemy crab
With a big Iron on his hip
To wish in german on them a light has dawned
