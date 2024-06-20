Fry Creek restoration work to bring closures and detours

Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

The City of Aberdeen says that restoration improvements to Fry Creek are scheduled for construction beginning June 24, and residents may see traffic changes.

Brumfield Construction was awarded the city contract to continue the work, with the city stating that the Fry Creek Restoration is one of the key projects of the Timberworks Flood Resiliency and Restoration Plan brought about by Aberdeen and Hoquiam to “target flood mitigation, habitat restoration, and drainage capacity in our coastal communities”.

In a release, the city stated that the project improvements consist of;

removal of in-water and bank debris

constructing a temporary bypass of Fry Creek

dewatering the work area

removal of culverts and select utilities at Pacific and Aberdeen Avenue

excavation of bank slopes

installation of concrete box culvert at Pacific Avenue

construction of a sanitary lift station and sanitary sewer conveyance piping

bank stabilization

grading and paving

curb and sidewalk installation

stormwater drainage improvements

a pedestrian foot path on the west side of the creek

invasive species removal, and

revegetation

The project site will be fully closed to traffic with flaggers and/or traffic control devices to safely route traffic during the construction activity.

Aberdeen Ave and Pacific Ave will consist of local traffic only within a block of the construction activities, and through traffic will not be permitted during construction. On street parking will be prohibited shortly before and during scheduled work.

“We appreciate your continued patience as we work to improve the City’s infrastructure. For your safety, please stay alert, watch for lane/channelization changes, and obey all construction signs and flagging personnel.”

Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.

When complete, Aberdeen Ave across Fry Creek will remain closed to vehicular traffic to accommodate future phases of work north of Aberdeen Ave, including flood plain benching and installation of a pedestrian bridge.

For more information on these projects, please visit the City’s website at www.aberdeenwa.gov.

Questions and comments regarding these projects can be directed to Nick Bird at (360) 537-3218 or [email protected].