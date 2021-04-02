      Weather Alert

Friday Facebook Showdown!

Apr 2, 2021 @ 11:50am

One of my new features on the Kix 95.3 Morning show is Friday Facebook Showdown!  With the help of some of my radio friends, we take real arguments, fights, or just awkward conversations straight from the pages of Facebook and then Re-enact them like a bad soap opera!  The names have been changed but the conversations are real!!  Facebook Showdown happens every Friday morning at 6:40 and 7:40 on the Kix 95.3 morning show, with The Luceman in the Morning!!

Check out some of our most recent showdowns below!!

“It Ain’t The Covid”

“#BadPic

“Beware The Darkside”

“Meet The Nazi’s”

“What’s The Pass Code”

TAGS
Facebook Showdown Kix Morning show The Luceman
