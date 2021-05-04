      Weather Alert

Friday Facebook Showdown 4-30-21

May 4, 2021 @ 6:15am

Friday’s at 6:40 and 7:40 Luceman and friends bring you Facebook Showdown!  We take real drama, stupid conversations, etc. from the pages of Facebook, change the names and re-enact it like a bad soap opera!   Check out the latest episodes below!

“Back To The Drawing Board”

“I’m Baaaack”

If you see some someone airing their dirty laundry, juicy drama, stupid arguments, or just plain funny conversations on Facebook, Take screenshots or copy and paste them and send them to [email protected]  put Facebook showdown in the subject line.

