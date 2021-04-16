      Weather Alert

Friday Facebook Showdown! 4-16-21

Apr 16, 2021 @ 10:26am

Here’s the latest Friday Facebook Showdown!  We take real drama, stupid conversations, etc. from the pages of Facebook, change the names and re-enact it like a bad soap opera!   Check out the latest episodes below!

“The Hacker” 4-16-21

“Don’t Be A Darcy” 4-16-21

If you see some someone airing their dirty laundry, juicy drama, stupid arguments, or just plain funny conversations on Facebook, Take screenshots or copy and paste them and send them to [email protected]  put Facebook showdown in the subject line.  If posts have a lot of profanity that’s ok, we will creatively edit what we need to!

TAGS
Facebook Showdown Friday Facebook Showdown Kix Morning show
April 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Most Popular Posts
Monday Morning Shower Thoughts With The Luceman
Millennial Words Of The Week 4-14-21
Eric Church Announces "The Gather Again Tour"
PUD Board approves 2% rate increase
Health officials warn anyone at Pitchwood karaoke event of COVID concerns