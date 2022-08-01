Free Ticket Friday is Back! Win Thomas Rhett Tickets For August 18th!

It’s been a minute! But it’s back! Free Ticket Friday! We’re kicking it off with Thomas Rhett This Friday August 5th! With lot’s of Chances to win! Thomas Rhett plays the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn on August 18th! Along with Special guests: Parker McCollumn and Connor Smith!
Listen this Friday (8/5/2022) at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 during the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman, and at 4:50 and 5:50 in the afternoon with Rick Moyer! When we tell you to text in be the 95th text with the code words:
If Your Text is the 95th with the code words in it, We will announce your name live on the air, You’ll have 95 seconds to call us back at 360-537-0953!! If you don’t make it in time, then we draw another name! You can purchase tickets to this show using Live Nation’s new 4 tickets for $80 ALL IN! Where you can get 4 tickets for $80 bucks! But hurry that offer expires on August 9th! To purchase tickets just click HERE!!