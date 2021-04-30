      Weather Alert

Free Ticket Friday is BACK!! WIN Eric Church Tickets!!!

Apr 30, 2021 @ 12:54pm

Concerts are BACK! & Eric Church is Rarin’ to go with his all new “The Gather Again” Tour!

Saturday October 30th at the Climate Change Arena in Seattle!  

And KIX 95.3 wants to send you there!!  

YOU can WIN tickets to see Eric Church on FREE TICKET FRIDAY!!  Friday May 7th before they go on Sale at 10am!

Listen to The Luceman in the morning on the Kix 95.3 morning show at 6:50 7:50 & 8:50

When he tells you to to text in the word that wins Text the word

HEART

to 360-537-0953

If your text is the 95th one we receive with the code word, we’ll call you live on the air!

Answer the phone by saying “Hey Kix 95.3! I can’t wait to gather again with Eric Church!” and YOU WIN!!

Then in the afternoon listen to Rick Moyer 4:50 & 5:50pm  

When Rick tells you to text in, text in the word

“Soul”

to 360-537-0953

Again If your text is the 95th one we receive with the code word, Rick will call you live on the air!

Answer the phone by saying

“Hey Kix 95.3! I can’t wait to gather again with Eric Church!”

YOU WIN!!

That’s Free Ticket Friday on Friday May 7th!

Tickets go on Sale Friday May 7th at 10am get your tickets HERE!! 

 

TAGS
contests Eric Church Free Ticket Friday
April 2021
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Most Popular Posts
Free Ticket Friday is BACK!! WIN Eric Church Tickets!!!
Green Lantern customers at risk of COVID-19 exposure over a series of dates
Scammers pretending to be WA health resource
Monday Morning Shower Thoughts 4-26-2021
ShakeAlert® comes to Washington on May 4