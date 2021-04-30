Win
The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
Free Ticket Friday is BACK!! WIN Eric Church Tickets!!!
Apr 30, 2021 @ 12:54pm
Concerts are BACK! & Eric Church is Rarin’ to go with his all new “The Gather Again” Tour!
Saturday October 30
th
at the Climate Change Arena in Seattle!
And KIX 95.3 wants to send you there!!
YOU can WIN tickets to see Eric Church on FREE TICKET FRIDAY!!
Friday May 7
th
before they go on Sale at 10am!
Listen to The Luceman in the morning on the Kix 95.3 morning show at 6:50 7:50 & 8:50
When he tells you to to text in the word that wins Text the word
“
HEART
”
to 360-537-0953
If your text is the 95
th
one we receive with the code word, we’ll call you live on the air!
Answer the phone by saying
“Hey Kix 95.3! I can’t wait to gather again with Eric Church!”
and YOU WIN!!
Then in the afternoon listen to Rick Moyer 4:50 & 5:50pm
When Rick tells you to text in, text in the word
“Soul”
to 360-537-0953
Again If your text is the 95
th
one we receive with the code word, Rick will call you live on the air!
Answer the phone by saying
“Hey Kix 95.3! I can’t wait to gather again with Eric Church!”
YOU WIN!!
That’s Free Ticket Friday on Friday May 7th!
Tickets go on Sale Friday May 7th at 10am get your tickets
HERE!!
The Harbor's New Country
