The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
FREE TICKET FRIDAY is BACK AGAIN with One more Chance to WIN ERIC CHURCH TICKETS!!
Oct 15, 2021 @ 12:10pm
Eric Church is coming to Washington SOON with
“The Gather Again” Tour!
Saturday October 30
th
At The Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle!
And KIX 95.3 Is giving you another chance to WIN!!
YOU Can WIN Tickets To See Eric Church On FREE TICKET FRIDAY!!
Friday October 22nd! One Week before the Show!!
Listen to The Luceman in the morning during the Kix 95.3 Morning show at 6:50 7:50 8:50 and 9:50 am!
When The Luceman tells you to text in. Text in the code word
Gather
To 360-537-0953 If your text is the 95th one he receives, He’ll call you live on the air, answer the phone by saying
“Hey Kix 95.3 Send me to Eric Church!!”
Do that and you WIN!
Then in the afternoon Listen To Rick Moyer On The Kix 95.3 Afternoon Show At 3:50, 4:50 & 5:50pm
When Rick Tells You To Text In, Text In The Word
Again
To 360-537-0953
If Your Text Is The 95
th
One We Receive With The Code Word, Rick Will Call You Live On The Air!
Answer The Phone By Saying
“Hey Kix 95.3! I Wanna See Eric Church!”
YOU WIN!!
That’s Free Ticket Friday On Friday Oct. 22nd!
Tickets are On Sale NOW Purchase Tickets
HERE!!
Eric Church
Free Ticket Friday
The Gather Again Tour
