Free Naloxone at at Pacific County event
At an event this week, free opioid overdose reversal medication will be available for residents who may need it.
In a post from Pacific County Public Health & Human Services, they state that they are working with Willapa Behavioral Health for the event.
On Friday 11/13 and Thursday 11/19, the Pacific County agencies !will be handing out free Naloxone.
There will be two events happening at Valley View Health Center and at the Port of Ilwaco.
- The first event will take place on 11/13 from 11 AM- 2 PM at the Valley View Health Center 300 Ocean Ave, Raymond, WA. We will be in the parking lot under the covered area.
- The second event will take place at the Port of Ilwaco 11/19 from 11 AM – 2 PM 165 Howerton Way SE, Ilwaco, WA. We will be in the parking lot that is near Grays Harbor College.
The event will be a drive-up training (no longer than 5 min per car) and anyone (over 18) is welcome to attend.
For any questions, contact Health Educator Jackie Smith at 360-642-9349 or at [email protected].