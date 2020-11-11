      Weather Alert

Free Naloxone at at Pacific County event

Nov 11, 2020 @ 6:49am

At an event this week, free opioid overdose reversal medication will be available for residents who may need it.

In a post from  Pacific County Public Health & Human Services, they state that they are working with Willapa Behavioral Health for the event.

On Friday 11/13 and Thursday 11/19, the Pacific County agencies !will be handing out free Naloxone. 

There will be two events happening at Valley View Health Center and at the Port of Ilwaco. 

  • The first event will take place on 11/13 from 11 AM- 2 PM at the Valley View Health Center 300 Ocean Ave, Raymond, WA. We will be in the parking lot under the covered area.
  • The second event will take place at the Port of Ilwaco 11/19 from 11 AM – 2 PM 165 Howerton Way SE, Ilwaco, WA. We will be in the parking lot that is near Grays Harbor College.

The event will be a drive-up training (no longer than 5 min per car) and anyone (over 18) is welcome to attend.

For any questions, contact Health Educator Jackie Smith at 360-642-9349 or at [email protected]

