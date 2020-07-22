      Weather Alert

Free mask event in Ocean Shores this week

Jul 22, 2020 @ 7:01am

A third local free mask distribution event has been scheduled and it is happening this week.

In a release, Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center announced that they will be hosting a drive-up mask distribution event this Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10 AM to 2 PM in Ocean Shores.

Officials from the EOC and Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be at the Ocean Shores Convention Center at 120 W Chance a La Mer NW in Ocean Shores distributing two (2) free, reusable face masks for every individual that is below the 200% Federal Poverty Level in Washington State.

The drive-up site will be set up in front of the Convention center at the main entrance (see map below).

No identification or proof of income is required.

This is the third site of multiple anticipated locations and dates. More information to come on future sites.

Under Governor Jay Inslee’s new proclamation, Mask Up, Washington, all residents are required to wear a face covering when in public and unable to adequately social distance. Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center would like to encourage all residents of Grays Harbor to comply with this order. These masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are intended to help residents be able to comply with the Governor’s order.

Size of Family   2020 Federal Poverty Level 200% of FPL
Individuals     $12,760 $25,520
Family of 2     $17,240 $34,480
Family of 3     $21,720 $43,440
Family of 4     $26,200 $52,400
Family of 5     $30,680 $61,360
Family of 6     $35,160 $70,320
Family of 7     $39,640 $79,280
Family of 8     $44,120 $88,240

 

 

