Free fares on Grays Harbor Transit buses through April 30

Mar 19, 2020 @ 6:35am

At a special meeting Wednesday, Grays Harbor Transit announced that Board Members aapproved free bus fares for all Grays Harbor Transit buses starting today and running through April 30, 2020.

They tell KXRO that a decision was also made that asks all passengers boarding and exiting the bus to use the the back doors of all fixed route buses. 

Passengers in need of using the ramp or kneeler would be given special access. 

They say that at this time, bus routes are unaffected.  

They encourage riders who feel sick or have virus symptoms to stay home and avoid public places.

Grays Harbor Transit  says on their website that they are taking extra steps to help combat virus spread by sanitizing stations on each bus, increasing the frequency of  cleaning and deeper sanitizing buses, and removing vehicles with a potential threat to public health until they are disinfected.

The local transit authority says that they will make regular updates to their website as developments occur.  

Grays Harbor Transit website www.ghtransit.com

