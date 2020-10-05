Free Community Based COVID-19 starts Tuesday in Grays Harbor
In a release from Grays Harbor County Public Health and the Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center, they say that residents will have opportunities over the next week-and-a-half to get COVID-19 testing locally.
The county has partnered with the Washington State National Guard to bring these community based COVID-19 tests to the area.
The free tests will be performed at multiple locations on various days during the month of October.
Testing begins Tuesday, October 6, from 8am to 2pm in Hoquiam at Olympic Stadium.
These sites will be both drive-through and walk-up with no appointment required.
There is a maximum of 80 tests per day. Results will be available within 24-48 hours after the test.
There are no requirements to be tested during these community events. The testing site is open to anyone that needs or wants to see if they have COVID-19.
People under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by an adult.
A valid phone number and address will be necessary; however, no identification is required.
No questions regarding immigration status will be asked and support for testing is available in both English and Spanish at all locations.
First Round of Dates, Times, and Locations: (More dates and time to be announced)
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|CITY
|10/06/2020
|8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium East Parking Lot
|Hoquiam
|10/07/2020
|12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Olympic Stadium East Parking Lot
|Hoquiam
|10/08/2020
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Aberdeen High School – Student Parking Lot
|Aberdeen
|10/09/2020
|8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Aberdeen High School – Student Parking Lot
|Aberdeen
|10/10/2020
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|Aberdeen High School – Student Parking Lot
|Aberdeen
|10/13/2020
|8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
|Fairgrounds Parking Lot
|Elma
|10/14/2020
|1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Fairgrounds Parking Lot
|Elma
Grays Harbor County Public Health’s COVID-19 call center is now open weekends. Our bi-lingual call center can be reached at (360) 964-1850 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM and Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Grays Harbor COVID-19 updates, including current case counts, are available at healthygh.org.