Fourth COVID-19 Related Incarcerated Death at Stafford Creek
On Thursday, January 21, 2021, an individual incarcerated at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Wash. passed away at a community healthcare facility due to COVID-19.
This is the fourth COVID-19 related death at the local corrections facility.
The individual’s next of kin and/or attorney has been provided notification of the individual’s passing.
The Washington Department of Corrections said in a release that they remain committed to continuing science-based health practices and following the established screening, testing and infection control guidelines as they work to contain and mitigate any spread of the virus.
As a result of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases and the associated quarantined cases that go with them, on December 5, 2020 the facility initiated restricted movement due to COVID-19, to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19 to the institution’s incarcerated population.
As of January 20, Stafford Creek Corrections Center has had 1,082 total COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated population and 353 cases in the last 30 days.
In addition, 78 staff members have tested positive.
As of December 31, 2020, Stafford Creek Corrections Center has a total capacity for 1,942 individuals and a current population of 1,830.
The death represents the tenth COVID-related death of an incarcerated individual in the custody of the Washington Department of Corrections.
The Department houses approximately 15,000 incarcerated individuals in its system.
Additionally, two Washington state correctional officers have died of COVID-19, including one at Stafford Creek.
“The health and safety of staff and those sentenced to the Department’s custody remains the Department’s top priority. The Department remains committed to mitigating, containing and ceasing any spread of COVID-19.”