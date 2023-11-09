Four people in custody for murder of Moclips man

In an update to the investigation into the shooting death of a Moclips man, the victim was identified and four people have been arrested.

The victim was identified by the Grays Harbor County Coroner as 42-year-old Steven A. McMahon of Moclips.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, four people were taken into custody on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week in connection with McMahon’s death.

The arrests follow the report over the weekend by a woman in Moclips who said that her boyfriend had been shot and was unresponsive.

Deputies responded to the scene and located the 42-year-old Moclips man deceased from an apparent gunshot.

The agency says that the arrests were made with the assistance of the Hoquiam Police Department, the Montesano Police Department, and the Ocean Shores Police Department.

They have all been booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for Murder 1st Degree and Robbery 1st Degree. There are no known outstanding suspects in this case at this time.

All four remain in custody as of this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.