Four arrested in Grays Harbor Drug Task Force investigation
Aberdeen, WA – The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force acted on a lengthy investigation into heroin, meth, and pills being delivered into Grays Harbor and arrested four people.
The Task Force tells KXRO that on Wednesday a 51 year old transient man from Arizona was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Mischief 1 st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 st Degree, Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act Delivery, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest.
They say that arrest occurred near Walmart when a marked Aberdeen Police Officer attempted to contact the man.
According to police, the man began ramming his vehicle into police vehicles and eventually into a cyclone fence in an attempt to evade arrest.
He then fled on foot, but was tased and immediately subdued by officers.
Police say that the man, who is a convicted felon, had a large amount of meth and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.
The WSP handled the collision investigation.
At least one citizen’s vehicle was involved as well.
There were no injuries to the suspect or to Law Enforcement units.
The investigation then led to the Grayland area where three more suspects were contacted.
They included a 43 year old man, a 45 year old man, and a 51 year old woman, all from California.
All three were arrested on drug charges and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Police say the group was travelling in two 40 foot long motorhomes which were reported stolen out of Junction City, Oregon.
Multiple firearms, a large amount of meth, heroin, pills, and cash were located inside the Motorhomes.
The Task Force was assisted by the Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Cosmopolis, Aberdeen, and Hoquiam Police Departments, the Grays Harbor and Pacific County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Washington State Patrol.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges may follow.