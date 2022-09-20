Former TRL “Ask a Librarian” phone number used by scammers

The Timberland Regional Library says that a number that used to connect you to a librarian is now being used to connect scammers to residents.

According to a release, TRL officially retired their former Ask a Librarian 1-800 Number (1-800-562-6022) in March of this year.

That number can still be found on the back of some older dark green library cards, as well as on leftover materials such as brochures, handouts, and news releases.





On September 15, 2022, TRL said that they were notified that the number is now operated by another entity which has attempted to obtain caller’s credit card information.

TRL reminds residents that they will never ask for your credit card information over the phone.

For further information on avoiding phone scams, please visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Advice for Avoiding Phone Scams https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/phone-scams

If you have any questions, please contact your local branch.