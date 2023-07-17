KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Forest Service announces objection period for Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail comprehensive plan

July 17, 2023 7:52AM PDT
The Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail. NPS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced the availability of the draft decision notice, environmental assessment, and comprehensive plan to start the objection period for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Comprehensive Plan.

The Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail is a 1,200-mile hiking trail that starts in Glacier National Park in Montana, crosses through northern Idaho, and finishes in Olympic National Park in Washington. 

The comprehensive plan is a key document that will guide the development of the nonmotorized trail throughout its entire length, from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean. 

The Forest Service gathered public input on key content in the plan and environmental analysis during a scoping comment period from September 29 to November 14, 2022, and a draft comprehensive plan and environmental assessment public comment period from March 17 to April 17, 2023. The documents have been updated to address comments received during these comment periods.

While the comprehensive plan would only be binding on the Forest Service and other federal land management agencies, the plan aims to provide a guide for local, state, federal, and tribal land managers to develop the trail and preserve its natural beauty. 

During the objection period, the Forest Service will accept objections from those who submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project during the scoping comment period or the draft comprehensive plan and environmental assessment public comment period. This input will be used to help shape the future of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail. 

The objection period will be open from July 14 to August 28, 2023.

The Forest Service hopes to complete the plan by late 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52259.

