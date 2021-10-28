      Weather Alert

FoodBall 2021 Again Has AHS and HHS Working Together For Area Foodbanks

Oct 28, 2021 @ 11:36am
From Left: AHS Seniors Sophie Bridges, Lauren Fagerstedt HHS Senior Katie Burnett and Jr. James Monroe

Foodball 2021 kicks off this Friday (10/29/2021) with both Aberdeen and Hoquiam High Schools teaming up instead of competing with each other to raise money and collect food for our area foodbanks, a tradition that is now in it’s 41st year. Hoquiam high school Senior Katie Burnett and Jr. James Monroe  along with Aberdeen High School Seniors Lauren Fagerstedt and Sophie Bridges stopped by Kix 95.3 this morning to talk to The Luceman about this year’s event!

Check out the interview below!

For a schedule of events check out this link by clicking HERE!!

 

