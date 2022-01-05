Flood Watch late Wednesday through Saturday Afternoon
A Flood Watch is in effect from later today through the afternoon on January 8, 2022.
The National Weather Service issued the alert, stating that flooding caused by rain and lowland snowmelt is possible, with an increased threat of landslides.
Grays Harbor, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Pierce and King counties are all included in the flood watch.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Melting lowland snow will contribute to the flood potential and to soil saturation, increasing the threat of landslides.
The period of precipitation from this evening through Friday will result in accumulations of water equivalent to 3 to 7 inches for the Olympics and Cascades, and 2 to 4 inches in the lowlands, with locally higher amounts.
Lowland snow over much of the area will also melt, contributing to saturated soil and storm runoff.
The uncertainty with the rising snow level and the amount of lowland snowmelt makes the flood potential variable.
Residents are asked to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.