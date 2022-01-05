      Weather Alert

Flood Watch late Wednesday through Saturday Afternoon

Jan 5, 2022 @ 8:59am

A Flood Watch is in effect from later today through the afternoon on January 8, 2022.

The National Weather Service issued the alert, stating that flooding caused by rain and lowland snowmelt is possible, with an increased threat of landslides.

Grays Harbor, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Pierce and King counties are all included in the flood watch.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Melting lowland snow will contribute to the flood potential and to soil saturation, increasing the threat of landslides.

The period of precipitation from this evening through Friday will result in accumulations of water equivalent to 3 to 7 inches for the Olympics and Cascades, and 2 to 4 inches in the lowlands, with locally higher amounts. 

Lowland snow over much of the area will also melt, contributing to saturated soil and storm runoff. 

The uncertainty with the rising snow level and the amount of lowland snowmelt makes the flood potential variable.

Residents are asked to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  
Most Popular Posts
Weather Delays for January 4, 2022
Free pre-apprenticeship training in construction trades starts Monday, January 10
Raymond City Council vacancy; letters of interest being accepted
GHC Basketball season delayed until Jan 17
DOJ awards more than $8.5 million to Western Washington Tribes; including Quinault Indian Nation
Connect With Us Listen To Us On