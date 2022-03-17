Five GHC staff earn tenure
Five faculty members at Grays Harbor College have earned their tenure.
In a release, the college states that the Board of Trustees recently awarded tenure to the faculty.
The new, full-time tenured faculty at Grays Harbor College are:
- Michael Cornwell, Human Services, Stafford Creek Correctional Center
- Chrissie Erickson, Medical Assisting
- Lance James, Business and Business Technology
- Brian Snell, Stafford Creek Correctional Center
- Dr. Nate Woods, Human Services
“GHC is a great place with great people. I am proud to represent an institution with such a talented faculty—I am continually impressed by the expertise of this year’s new cohort of tenured faculty,” said President Ed Brewster. “We are fortunate to have a faculty with such knowledge, enthusiasm, compassion, and dedication to our students and our community.”
According to the college, the process before tenure is awarded includes “a three-year probationary period of rigorous peer and student evaluation, self-evaluation, support for professional growth, and increasing levels of college and community services.”