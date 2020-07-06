Five COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Grays Harbor
Grays Harbor, WA – Five new cases of COVID-19 were added to Grays Harbor’s total yesterday.
Grays Harbor Public Health and Social Services posted on their Facebook page last night that a 5th case of COVID-19 had been identified for Sunday in the county.
They said that the case investigation is complete and contacts are being notified.
According to the Grays Harbor Public Health website there have been six reported cases in Grays Harbor in July and the total case count is 32.
There were two reported cases in March, 10 in April, five in May, and nine reported cases in June.
You can find more information on Grays Harbor Public Health’s response to COVID-19 at their website, http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19, or on their Facebook page.