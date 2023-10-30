Five arrested in Aberdeen drug investigation

What started with a traffic stop ended in a search warrant, and multiple local residents were arrested.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force shared details to start the weekend that stated that after a lengthy investigation into illegal drug dealing from a home in Aberdeen, five people have been arrested.

The recent arrests started after Aberdeen PD assisted the GHDTF in conducting a traffic stop on Thursday of last week.

A 33-year-old Aberdeen man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and was the primary suspect of a Drug Trafficking investigation, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The driver, a 31-year-old Aberdeen woman, and two other passengers, a 31-year-old Aberdeen man and a 25-year-old Hoquiam woman were all arrested on outstanding warrants as well.

All occupants of the vehicle were in possession of illegal drugs when they were arrested.

The four suspects were booked into the City of Aberdeen Jail.

A Cosmopolis Police Officer, Hoquiam’s K-9 Narcotics Detection DUO and a Sgt with Lewis County’s Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team also assisted in the traffic stop.

At the time of the traffic stop police seized approximately 37.5 grams of fentanyl powder and 31.2 grams of methamphetamines. The vehicle was seized.

Later that afternoon, the GHDTF, Aberdeen Police Department, Hoquiam Police Department and a Quinault Indian Nation Narcotics K-9 Detection Team served a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of W. 6th Street in Aberdeen in connection with the traffic stop and investigation.

The homeowner, a 65-year-old woman , was also arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

The primary suspect that was arrested from the traffic stop, is also the homeowner’s son. He is also being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

The GHDTF seized the following items at the residence during the search warrant:

Approximately 28.8 grams of methamphetamine

Fentanyl pills

Psilocybin mushrooms

Approximately 1000 suboxone strips without a prescription

Over $12,000.00 in cash

The GHDTF is dedicated to investigating and arresting mid to upper level illegal drug dealers poisoning our community. If you have information on illegal drug operations in our community you are urged to contact our TIP LINE at 360-500-4141.