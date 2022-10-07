Fishing on most coastal rivers and tributaries for salmon and all game fish to close beginning Oct. 8

Fishing for salmon and all game fish is closing in most coastal rivers and tributaries beginning Saturday, Oct. 8 until further notice, fishery managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today.

“Historic low flows this summer are creating conditions that limit fish movements and result in higher-than-expected harvest rates,” said James Losee, WDFW Region 6 fish program manager. “These areas are closing to fishing until river conditions improve and salmon are able to reach the spawning grounds in adequate numbers.”

Around 50 coastal streams from the northern Olympic Peninsula coast to Willapa Bay are closing to salmon fishing and all game fish beginning Saturday, Oct. 8 until further notice.

Anglers can find the list of specific rivers by checking the emergency regulations on the WDFW webpage.

Fishery managers plan to reopen when flows increase, or stock assessment information suggests that salmon are successfully migrating upstream.

This conservation measure follows regulation changes in tribal comanagers fisheries. Additionally, the Olympic National Park Service has closed respective fisheries in associated waterbodies.

Fishing is open in Grays Harbor’s East Bay (Marine Area 2-2), Willapa Bay (Marine Area 2-1), and the Chehalis River downstream of Fuller Bridge.

The Lower Willapa and Naselle rivers also remain open but for hatchery Chinook and hatchery coho only beginning Saturday, Oct. 8.

Look under rules listed in the 2022-23 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for additional information.

Anglers should continue to check emergency regulations for new and changing seasons or sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.

Grays Harbor Locations (includes all tributaries to listed areas):

Black River (Grays Harbor/Thurston Co.) Chehalis River (Grays Harbor Co.), mainstem from Fuller Bridge upstream, and all forks and tributaries from the mouth upstream. Cloquallum Creek (Grays Harbor/Mason Co.) Copalis River (Grays Harbor Co.) Elk River (Grays Harbor Co.) Hoquiam River including West and East forks (Grays Harbor Co.) Humptulips River including all forks (Grays Harbor Co.) Joe Creek (Grays Harbor Co.) Johns River (Grays Harbor Co.) Moclips River (Grays Harbor Co) Newaukum River, including all forks (Lewis Co.) Satsop River (Grays Harbor Co.), including all forks. Skookumchuck River (Lewis/Thurston Co.) Van Winkle Creek (Grays Harbor Co.) Wishkah River (Grays Harbor Co.), from the mouth to 200’ below the weir at the Wishkah Rearing Ponds and from 150’ upstream to 150’ downstream of the Wishkah adult attraction channel/outfall structure (within the posted fishing boundary). Wynoochee River (Grays Harbor Co.)

Willapa Bay closures (including all tributaries to listed areas):

Bear River (Pacific Co.) Fork Creek (Pacific Co.) Naselle River (Pacific Co.), mainstem from Hwy. 4 upstream, and all tributaries from the mouth upstream. Naselle River South Fork (Pacific Co.) Nemah River, Middle and South forks (Pacific Co.) Niawiakum River (Pacific Co.) North River (Pacific Co.), from Lower Salmon Creek upstream, and all tributaries from the mouth upstream. Palix River (Pacific Co.) Salmon Creek (Pacific Co.) Smith Creek (Pacific Co.) Willapa River (Pacific Co.), mainstem from the second Camp One Rd. bridge upstream, and all tributaries from the mouth upstream. Willapa River South Fork (Pacific Co.)

Wild coho must be released in the following areas:

Naselle River (Pacific Co.), mainstem from the mouth (Hwy. 101 Bridge) to Hwy. 4 Bridge:

Oct. 8-Dec. 31: Salmon: Min. size 12”. Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained. Release wild Chinook and wild coho.

North River (Pacific Co.), mainstem from the mouth (Hwy. 105 Bridge) to Lower Salmon Creek:

Oct. 8-Dec. 31: Salmon: Min. size 12”. Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained. Release wild Chinook and wild coho.

Willapa River (Pacific Co.), mainstem from mouth (City of South Bend boat launch) to the second bridge on Camp One Road:

Oct. 8-Dec. 31: Salmon: Min. size 12”. Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained. Release wild Chinook and wild coho.

North Coast locations (includes all tributaries to listed areas):