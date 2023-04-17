KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Fish and Wildlife Commission seeks public input on draft Conservation Policy

April 17, 2023 12:47PM PDT
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is opening a public comment period on its draft Conservation Policy through June 30, 2023.

The draft Conservation Policy directs the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to preserve and protect Washington’s fish and wildlife and their habitats by proactively addressing current and emerging conservation challenges.

“If adopted, this policy will serve as overarching guidance to inform a variety of Department decisions relative to budget development, setting priorities, and the management of fish and wildlife,” said Barbara Baker, Commission Chair. “With a rapidly developing world and a changing climate, we need to be more responsive to these emerging issues and take a holistic approach to wildlife conservation.  We need your feedback to inform the policy’s direction and help us improve this initial lens that we will look through when approaching solutions to a myriad of conservation challenges and providing opportunity.” 

The public is invited to comment on the draft policy by submitting written comments at publicinput.com/draftconservationpolicy, via email, or by leaving a voicemail message at 855-925-2801 and entering project code 4262. 

The public is also invited to provide comments during a session at the Commission’s hybrid meeting on June 22-24 in Seattle.

A link to the full policy is available on WDFW’s website.

