Fish and Wildlife Commission expected to consider proposal to allow nonlethal pursuit dog training
WDFW – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to consider a proposal to allow nonlethal pursuit dog training practices and a draft statement on commercial watching in addition to hearing updates on proposed mineral prospecting rules and a wide variety of other topics during its Jan. 28-30 virtual meeting.
The Commission will have fish and wildlife committee meetings on Thursday, Jan. 28 to hear briefings on a suite of topics, including hatchery policy, non-native game fish and fisheries policy, a potential land acquisition, and grazing on WDFW-managed public lands.
On Friday, Jan. 29, the full Commission is expected to decide on a proposal to allow nonlethal pursuit dog training practices aimed at helping keep dogs trained for enforcement response to wildlife conflicts. The Commission will also hear briefings on proposed grazing rulemaking, proposed mineral prospecting rules, pinniped conservation and management, a draft Commission statement on commercial whale watching, and Columbia River sturgeon.
On Saturday, commission members will hear updates on the status report of the Oregon vesper sparrow, hatchery reform, the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy, and Baker Lake sockeye.
The Commission will take open public comment on Friday and Saturday mornings and as part of several updates throughout the meeting. To support COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, this meeting will be conducted online and be available to the public to watch or listen via webinar or conference call.
For more information on how to participate and to view the agenda, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. This meeting will also be recorded and posted online so people can also watch afterwards at their convenience.