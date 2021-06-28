      Weather Alert

Fireworks sales within Washington begin today

Jun 28, 2021 @ 7:30am

Fireworks sales within the State of Washington begin today, but residents are asked to proceed with caution due to the recent dry weather

Sale of consumer fireworks begins June 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. and ends on July 5, 2021, at 9:00 p.m.  

Statewide Sales and Discharge Period Allowed by RCW 70.77.395
Date Sales Period Discharge Period
June 28 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
June 29 – July 3 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
July 4 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
July 5 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

A state license is required, along with a local permit, to operate a fireworks stand in Washington.  

The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) issued licenses for 607 retail fireworks stands in 2021; this number is down slightly from last year’s total of 633.

WSP states that it is likely that many community fireworks displays may not be held this year due to continued social distancing requirements.  

The SFMO encourages those who purchase fireworks this year to enjoy them safely, and gather in compliance with public health guidelines within their individual counties.  

A number of cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks, while others have modified the type of fireworks that can be purchased.  

Always be sure to check with your local jurisdiction before purchasing or discharging fireworks. 

For further information, contact the SFMO at (360) 596-3929 or visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.

