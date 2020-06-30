Fireworks safety gets added focus without fireworks shows
With fewer community fireworks displays, the Washington State Fire Marshall warns residents to be extra cautious this year.
As many community fireworks displays will not be held this year due to social distancing requirements, more residents will be staying home and may be holding their own private fireworks shows.
The only known professional fireworks display or event along the Washington coast that is not being listed as cancelled is the Westport Booming Bay Fireworks display.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says that they recognize many residents may choose to purchase and discharge fireworks at home this year and they encourage those who choose to celebrate with fireworks at home to purchase only from a licensed and permitted retail stand, discharge them only in areas where legally allowed.
They also remind residents to follow proper safety recommendations, and to be aware of the current requirements related to COVID-19.
2020 4th of July fireworks rules
For more information visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/ or call (360) 596-3929.