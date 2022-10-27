KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Fireworks in Montesano as part of MHS Senior Night

October 27, 2022 9:00AM PDT
Share
Fireworks in Montesano as part of MHS Senior Night

Montesano residents are being alerted that they should expect noise on Friday night.

The Montesano School District announced that fireworks are scheduled to be a part of the Senior Night activities at Jack Rottle Field as the Bulldogs take on the Elma Eagles.

Fireworks are scheduled to go off at half time and at the end of the game. 

Anyone in the area with pets are encouraged to ensure they are in a safe place prior to and during the fireworks.

You may be able to hear the fireworks during the football game over the radio, as our sister station 1490 KWOK will be broadcasting the matchup as our Game of the Week.

The voice of Grays Harbor High School Sports, Ian Cope, will be calling the action available on 1490 KWOK and at 1490KWOK.com with kickoff scheduled for 7pm.

Most Popular Posts

1

Meet Miss Grays Harbor and find out more this Saturday
2

Ericka Corban To Perform This Thursday At Album Release Party
3

Ellie Winkleman joins me to talk about a great opportunity!
4

GHC having Halloweek this week!
5

GH Assessor staff in Ocean Shores and Montesano over coming months

Recently Played

Need You NowLady Antebellum
11:06am
Trouble With A HeartbreakJason Aldean
11:02am
Ridin RoadsDustin Lynch
10:59am
HumanCody Johnson
10:55am
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
10:52am
View Full Playlist