Firework safety highlighted following Ocean Shores fire 

On Monday, July 3 at 12:43 a.m., the Ocean Shores Fire Department tells KXRO that they were dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 block of Copalis Avenue in Ocean Shores.

According to a release, initial reports indicated that the detached garage of the single-family residence was on fire with smoke and flames visible.

OSFD says that when crews arrived they found a single-story, wood-framed garage fully involved, with flames showing through a side window and the garage door, which was already partially destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

All the residents of the household had safely evacuated with their pets.

At 12:59, incident command determined the fire had been extinguished and crews began the overhaul process to look for extension and prevent the fire from reigniting.

This incident is still under investigation. However, officials say that “..it is likely that the improper disposal of fireworks was a contributing factor.”

“The following rules govern the usage of fireworks in Ocean Shores. Fireworks may not be used in the city. Fireworks are only allowed on the beach, provided they are kept at least 100 feet away from the dunes.

Fireworks are allowed July 2-3 from noon to 11:00 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from noon to 11:59 p.m. “

More information about safely celebrating the Fourth of July in Ocean Shores can be found at the OSFD website: https://www.oceanshoresfire-medical.org

OSFD would like to thank Grays Harbor PUD, the Ocean Shores Police Department and Grays Harbor Communications for their assistance.