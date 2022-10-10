Fire Prevention Week 2022: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week (FPW) campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of FPW within the nation.

Governor Jay Inslee officially proclaimed October 9-15, 2022, as “Fire Prevention Week.” within the state.

The proclamation provides commitments to public fire safety and prevention, including the importance of having a home fire escape plan and knowing how to respond to a smoke detector when it sounds to ensure the safety of families and their loved ones.

The lives of 76 individuals were lost during the reported 9,868 residential property fires across Washington in 2021.

According to Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, Washington this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021.

Franz announced on Friday that about 219 square miles burned in 2022 wildfires.

That’s compared to nearly 781 square miles in 2021 and 1,316 square miles burned in 2020.

As part of the week, state officials remind residents that every home should have working smoke detectors and a pre-planned, practiced escape plan in case of fire.

This year’s campaign, running through October 15, 2022, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

It is important to know what to do if fire breaks out in your home. In most circumstances, you may only have a few minutes to get out safely once a smoke alarm sounds. Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire.

For more information on fire prevention and escape plans, visit wsp.wa.gov/state-fire-marshals-office.

The SFMO wants to share safety tips to help you plan your escape.

Make a home escape plan.

Draw a map of your home showing all doors and windows and discuss the plan with everyone in your home.

Know at least two ways out of every room.

Make sure all doors and windows leading outside open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at night and during the day with everyone in your home, at least twice a year.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Close doors behind you as you leave.

GET OUT AND STAY OUT! Never go back inside if there’s a fire.

If you have to escape through smoke, GET LOW AND GO under the smoke on your way out.

Call the fire department from the outside of you home.

Take some time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in your area, please contact your local fire department.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org.

For more information about fire prevention, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.