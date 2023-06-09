KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Fire Danger Rating increased for Grays Harbor/Pacific County areas

June 9, 2023 7:34AM PDT
Logo from Washington State Department of Natural Resources

The fire danger rating has been increased for the Washington coast.

This week, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources increased the fire danger level for the along the Coast Fire Danger Rating Areas from LOW to MODERATE in response to the unseasonably dry weather conditions. 

Data and imagery from Washington State Department of Natural Resources

The Fire Danger Rating increase indicates that existing conditions present a higher risk of fires spreading and suspends new ignitions for the vast majority of DNR issued burn permits.

This change means that on DNR lands, restrictions are now in place.

Campfires are allowed; however, campfires are not allowed on state land except as permitted in campgrounds. 

Grays Harbor County instituted additional fire restrictions for residents, although at this time there are no additional burn restrictions in place within Pacific COunty, although the Pacific County Fire Marshall Fire Marshall Shawn Humphreys said that if weather conditions persist, it is likely that burn restrictions will be enacted in the near future. 

Residents are urged to use caution when burning and to avoid burning during windy conditions.

For questions, please call 360-642-9382 for Long Beach or 360-875-9356 for South Bend.

