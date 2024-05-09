Fire causes significant damage to Aberdeen church

A Wednesday morning fire at the United Christian Church in Aberdeen caused significant damage.

The Aberdeen Fire Department says that they were dispatched to the church on West 1st Street just after 2:30 am on Wednesday, alongside the Hoquiam and Cosmopolis Fire Departments.

According to a report, the initial response was for a burglary alarm activation that APD responded to where they found and reported the structure fire.

Initial responders reported flames on the exterior of the building and firefighters were able to knock the exterior fire down quickly and make an offensive fire attack to get the fire under control.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which had extended into the building and attic space.

Fire Chief Dave Golding tells KXRO that the building sustained significant fire, smoke, and water damage. This has left the building unusable until repairs can be made.

He adds that while there were operational smoke detectors found in the building at the time of the incident, there was no fire alarm system present in the building to dispatch the fire department.

“A total of 15 firefighters responded on 1 command unit, 3 engines, 2 medic units, along with 2 off-duty Chiefs. Automatic Aid from the Hoquiam Fire Department was essential in assisting with the management of this incident. “

There were no injuries to responders or civilians reported at the time of the incident.

The fire was under control within thirty minutes of crews arriving on-scene.

Fire crews were reportedly on-scene for approximately two hours before clearing the scene with investigators remaining on-scene to try and determine the cause of the fire.