Fire at The Islander Motel

Apr 3, 2020 @ 10:15am

A fire caused hundreds of thousands in damage to The Islander Motel.

In a report from the South Beach Regional Fire Authority, they say that they were dispatched to the motel on E Neddie Rose Drive for a structure fire after flames were seen from the top story.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke and flames from the third floor and one unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot. 

Mutual aid was requested from Aberdeen Fire Department to assist and the main body of fire was under control.

The damage from this fire is estimated to be approximately $250,000 and fire remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident please contact the Westport Police Department at (360) 268-9197

