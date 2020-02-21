      Weather Alert

Final Round of Miss Grays Harbor Candidates Pageant is This Saturday Night

Feb 21, 2020 @ 2:14pm

Reigning Miss Grays Harbor’s Outstanding Teen Kathryn Thomas stopped by the Kix morning show today along with hopeful Lauren Fagerstedt to talk about this Saturday nights Pageant, also stopping by today were Miss Grays Harbor candidates Madi Neimi an Aberdeen High School Senior and Courtney Glenn an AHS graduate and current Grays Harbor College student!  Check out the interviews below!

First up Kathryn Thomas & Lauren Fagerstedt!

Next up Madi Neimi and Courtney Glenn

Miss Grays Harbor pageant is this Saturday night at Hoquiam’s historic 7th Street Theatre!  For more information just click Here!

