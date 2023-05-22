Filing Week features many crowded, and many vacant, positions

Many local offices went unfiled-for last week, while others saw both new or familiar names put forward and will come to a ballot in August.

Within Grays Harbor, 167 people stepped up during Filing Week to put their name up for consideration for 111 of the 127 open offices. Pacific County saw 71 people file for 51 of the 60 open positions.

Two local Mayor races will be featured on the August Primary Ballot as 3 or more candidates filed, with the Aberdeen seat featuring councilmembers Debi Ann Pieraccini and Dee Anne Shaw as well as business owner Douglas Orr putting their names down.

In Westport, 5 people are on the ballot for Mayor with Councilmember Rose Jensen and former Mayor Michael Bruce joining Greg Barnes, Brennan Jarnes, and Edward Welter all running for the seat.

The Cosmopolis Mayor seat will feature residents Linda Springer and Steve Davis competing for the position.

Ocean Shores Mayor John Martin will face Frank Elduen on the November ballot.

Elma councilmember Josh Collette faces John Heater for the seat.

While some races will see a primary, other local Mayor races are going unopposed currently. In Hoquiam, Mayor Ben Winkelman is running unopposed, while Montesano features only councilmember Tyler Trimble seeking the role as Mayor.

Also being featured in the August Primary ballot will be an Aberdeen City Council seat, with Bessie Jones, Nehemiah Vastinsalo, and Sydney Newbill all putting their name in.

Two seats in Ocean Shores will both need to be brought down to just two candidates.

Position 3 will see Derek Stern, Susan Conniry, and Lisa Griebel in August, while Position 4 has Alison Cline, Caroline Emmert, and Jenniver Herboldsheimer up for the unexpired position.

Within Westport, Position 5 features Trina Packard, Brylie Jarnes, and Darcia Davis seeking to serve on the City Council.

The Primary ballot will not see only Mayor and City Council races however, as two seats on the North Beach School Board garnered more than 3 candidates.

For the School Board Director 1 seat, Richie Day, Jeff Albertson, and Francelle Jordan all filed.

Rebekah Fruh, Jessical Iliff, Joe Lomedico, and Halvar Olstead all put their name in to serve the students in the Director role.

Pacific County will also see a Primary ballot, for multiple races.

A City Council seat in Ilwaco saw 3 people file for an unexpired term, with Josh Phillips, Val Perkins, and Don Berger all running.

The City of Long Beach will see a new Mayor with Patrick Reddy and Sue Svendsen file.

An unexpired Port Commissioner seat will see 5 names as Keli Lucero, Chuck Mikkola, Clint Carter, Jorji Miklos, and Steven Kovach all put their name in.

Grays Harbor County Filings

Pacific County Filings

Offices that did not see someone file will be included in a Special Filing Period.

The August Primary will take place August 1, with the November General Election taking place on November 7 to learn who will lead the area into 2024.