Filing Week ends with nearly 100 local candidates

May 18, 2020 @ 8:05am

At the close of Filing Week, 95 residents put their name in for 67 local offices.

8 people have filed for Grays Harbor County Commissioner, with 5 entering their name into the District #1 seat and 3 for District #2.

Jack Dwyer, Jamie Nichols, Chris Miller, Jill Warne, and Elma Mayor Jim Sorenson have all placed their names on the ballot to represent East County, while John Shaw, Commissioner Randy Ross, and Kevin Pine have all stated interest in representing Aberdeen and southwest Grays Harbor.

4 local residents have filed for a seat representing the 19th Legislative District, with Representative Jim Walsh being challenged by Montesano residents Marianna Everson and Clint Bryson. Representative Brian Blake has been challenged by Joel McEntire of Cathlamet. Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier has filed to challenge Senator Dean Takko for his seat, also facing Jeff Wilson of Longview.

In the 24th Legislative District, Elma resident Darren Corcoran has filed for a Representative seat, challenging Representative Steve Tharinger. Brian Pruitt and Jodi Wilke, both of Carlsborg, have also filed for that seat.

No local residents filed for the seats currently held by Senator Kevin Van De Wege or Representative Mike Chapman. 

Van De Wege is being challenged by Connie Beauvais of Joyce.

Sue Forde of Sequim, Daniel Svoboda of Port Hadlock, and Chapman will all be on the Primary Ballot for Representative.

No local residents filed for any statewide office.

 

District Race Term Type Term Length Name Party Preference
Commissioner District 1 Commissioner #1 Regular 4 John (Jack) Dwyer Independent
Commissioner District 1 Commissioner #1 Regular 4 Jamie Nichols Democrat
Commissioner District 1 Commissioner #1 Regular 4 Chris Miller States No Party Preference
Commissioner District 1 Commissioner #1 Regular 4 JILL WARNE Republican
Commissioner District 1 Commissioner #1 Regular 4 Jim Sorensen States No Party Preference
Commissioner District 2 Commissioner #2 Regular 4 John Shaw States No Party Preference
Commissioner District 2 Commissioner #2 Regular 4 Randy Ross States No Party Preference
Commissioner District 2 Commissioner #2 Regular 4 Kevin R Pine Republicans
PUD Comm. Dist. 3 PUD Comm (3) Regular 6 Russ Skolrood
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1 Regular 2 Jim Walsh Republican
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1 Regular 2 Sue Forde Republican
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1 Regular 2 Marianna Everson Democratic
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1 Regular 2 Daniel Charles Svoboda Trump Republican
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 1 Regular 2 Clint Bryson Democratic
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 1 Regular 2 Mike Chapman Democratic
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2 Regular 2 Darren Corcoran Democratic
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2 Regular 2 Joel McEntire Republican
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2 Regular 2 Jodi Wilke Republican
Legislative District 19 State Representative Pos. 2 Regular 2 Brian E. Blake Democratic
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2 Regular 2 Steve Tharinger Democratic
Legislative District 24 State Representative Pos. 2 Regular 2 Brian Pruiett Republican
Legislative District 19 State Senator Regular 4 Wes Cormier Republican
Legislative District 24 State Senator Regular 4 Kevin Van De Wege Democratic
Legislative District 24 State Senator Regular 4 Connie Beauvais Republican
Legislative District 19 State Senator Regular 4 Jeff Wilson Republican
Legislative District 19 State Senator Regular 4 Dean Takko Democrat
Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Regular 2 Elizabeth Kreiselmaier Republican
Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Regular 2 Chris Welton Republican
Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Regular 2 Rebecca Parson Democratic
Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Regular 2 Stephan Brodhead Republican
Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Regular 2 Johny Alberg Republican
Congressional District 6 U.S. Representative Regular 2 Derek Kilmer Democratic
State Governor Regular 4 Cairo D’Almeida Democratic
State Governor Regular 4 Elaina J. Gonzalez Independant
State Governor Regular 4 Jay Inslee Democratic
State Governor Regular 4 Joshua Freed Republican
State Governor Regular 4 David Voltz Cascadia Labour
State Governor Regular 4 Joshua Wolf New-liberty
State Governor Regular 4 Loren Culp Republican
State Governor Regular 4 Richard L. Carpenter Republican
State Governor Regular 4 Bill Hirt Republican
State Insurance Commissioner Regular 4 Anthony Welti Libertarian
State Insurance Commissioner Regular 4 Chirayu Avinash Patel Republican
State Insurance Commissioner Regular 4 Mike Kreidler Democratic
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Joseph Brumbles Republican
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Jared Frerichs Libertarian
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Ann Davison Sattler Republican
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 James R Rafferty Democratic
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Marko Liias Democratic
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Matt Seymour Libertarian
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Steve Hobbs Democratic
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Michelle Jasmer Democratic
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Bill Penor Republican
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Richard (Dick) Muri Republican
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Denny Heck Democratic
State Lt. Governor Regular 4 Marty McClendon Republican
State Secretary of State Regular 4 Ed Minger Independent
State Secretary of State Regular 4 Gentry Lange Progressive
State Secretary of State Regular 4 Kim Wyman Republican
State Secretary of State Regular 4 Gael Tarleton Democratic
State State Auditor Regular 4 Joshua Casey Democratic
State State Auditor Regular 4 Chris Leyba Republican
State State Auditor Regular 4 Pat (Patrice) McCarthy Democratic
State State Treasurer Regular 4 Duane A. Davidson Republican
State State Treasurer Regular 4 Mike Pellicciotti Democratic
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Regular 4 Ron Higgins
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Regular 4 Maia Espinoza
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Regular 4 Stan Lippmann
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Regular 4 David Spring
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Regular 4 Dennis Wick
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Regular 4 Chris Reykdal
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Judge Position 1 Regular 6 Lisa L. Sutton
Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 1 Regular 4 Katie Svoboda
Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 2 Regular 4 David L. Edwards
Grays Harbor Superior Court Judge Position 3 Regular 4 David Mistachkin
Supreme Court Justice Position #03 Short & Full 6 David Larson
Supreme Court Justice Position #03 Short & Full 6 Raquel Montoya-Lewis
Supreme Court Justice Position #04 Regular 6 Charles W. Johnson
Supreme Court Justice Position #06 Unexpired 2 Richard S. Serns
Supreme Court Justice Position #06 Unexpired 2 G. Helen Whitener
Supreme Court Justice Position #07 Regular 6 Debra L. Stephens

