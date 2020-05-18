Filing Week ends with nearly 100 local candidates
At the close of Filing Week, 95 residents put their name in for 67 local offices.
8 people have filed for Grays Harbor County Commissioner, with 5 entering their name into the District #1 seat and 3 for District #2.
Jack Dwyer, Jamie Nichols, Chris Miller, Jill Warne, and Elma Mayor Jim Sorenson have all placed their names on the ballot to represent East County, while John Shaw, Commissioner Randy Ross, and Kevin Pine have all stated interest in representing Aberdeen and southwest Grays Harbor.
4 local residents have filed for a seat representing the 19th Legislative District, with Representative Jim Walsh being challenged by Montesano residents Marianna Everson and Clint Bryson. Representative Brian Blake has been challenged by Joel McEntire of Cathlamet. Grays Harbor County Commissioner Wes Cormier has filed to challenge Senator Dean Takko for his seat, also facing Jeff Wilson of Longview.
In the 24th Legislative District, Elma resident Darren Corcoran has filed for a Representative seat, challenging Representative Steve Tharinger. Brian Pruitt and Jodi Wilke, both of Carlsborg, have also filed for that seat.
No local residents filed for the seats currently held by Senator Kevin Van De Wege or Representative Mike Chapman.
Van De Wege is being challenged by Connie Beauvais of Joyce.
Sue Forde of Sequim, Daniel Svoboda of Port Hadlock, and Chapman will all be on the Primary Ballot for Representative.
No local residents filed for any statewide office.
|District
|Race
|Term Type
|Term Length
|Name
|Party Preference
|Commissioner District 1
|Commissioner #1
|Regular
|4
|John (Jack) Dwyer
|Independent
|Commissioner District 1
|Commissioner #1
|Regular
|4
|Jamie Nichols
|Democrat
|Commissioner District 1
|Commissioner #1
|Regular
|4
|Chris Miller
|States No Party Preference
|Commissioner District 1
|Commissioner #1
|Regular
|4
|JILL WARNE
|Republican
|Commissioner District 1
|Commissioner #1
|Regular
|4
|Jim Sorensen
|States No Party Preference
|Commissioner District 2
|Commissioner #2
|Regular
|4
|John Shaw
|States No Party Preference
|Commissioner District 2
|Commissioner #2
|Regular
|4
|Randy Ross
|States No Party Preference
|Commissioner District 2
|Commissioner #2
|Regular
|4
|Kevin R Pine
|Republicans
|PUD Comm. Dist. 3
|PUD Comm (3)
|Regular
|6
|Russ Skolrood
|
|Legislative District 19
|State Representative Pos. 1
|Regular
|2
|Jim Walsh
|Republican
|Legislative District 24
|State Representative Pos. 1
|Regular
|2
|Sue Forde
|Republican
|Legislative District 19
|State Representative Pos. 1
|Regular
|2
|Marianna Everson
|Democratic
|Legislative District 24
|State Representative Pos. 1
|Regular
|2
|Daniel Charles Svoboda
|Trump Republican
|Legislative District 19
|State Representative Pos. 1
|Regular
|2
|Clint Bryson
|Democratic
|Legislative District 24
|State Representative Pos. 1
|Regular
|2
|Mike Chapman
|Democratic
|Legislative District 24
|State Representative Pos. 2
|Regular
|2
|Darren Corcoran
|Democratic
|Legislative District 19
|State Representative Pos. 2
|Regular
|2
|Joel McEntire
|Republican
|Legislative District 24
|State Representative Pos. 2
|Regular
|2
|Jodi Wilke
|Republican
|Legislative District 19
|State Representative Pos. 2
|Regular
|2
|Brian E. Blake
|Democratic
|Legislative District 24
|State Representative Pos. 2
|Regular
|2
|Steve Tharinger
|Democratic
|Legislative District 24
|State Representative Pos. 2
|Regular
|2
|Brian Pruiett
|Republican
|Legislative District 19
|State Senator
|Regular
|4
|Wes Cormier
|Republican
|Legislative District 24
|State Senator
|Regular
|4
|Kevin Van De Wege
|Democratic
|Legislative District 24
|State Senator
|Regular
|4
|Connie Beauvais
|Republican
|Legislative District 19
|State Senator
|Regular
|4
|Jeff Wilson
|Republican
|Legislative District 19
|State Senator
|Regular
|4
|Dean Takko
|Democrat
|Congressional District 6
|U.S. Representative
|Regular
|2
|Elizabeth Kreiselmaier
|Republican
|Congressional District 6
|U.S. Representative
|Regular
|2
|Chris Welton
|Republican
|Congressional District 6
|U.S. Representative
|Regular
|2
|Rebecca Parson
|Democratic
|Congressional District 6
|U.S. Representative
|Regular
|2
|Stephan Brodhead
|Republican
|Congressional District 6
|U.S. Representative
|Regular
|2
|Johny Alberg
|Republican
|Congressional District 6
|U.S. Representative
|Regular
|2
|Derek Kilmer
|Democratic
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Cairo D’Almeida
|Democratic
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Elaina J. Gonzalez
|Independant
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Jay Inslee
|Democratic
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Joshua Freed
|Republican
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|David Voltz
|Cascadia Labour
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Joshua Wolf
|New-liberty
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Loren Culp
|Republican
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Richard L. Carpenter
|Republican
|State
|Governor
|Regular
|4
|Bill Hirt
|Republican
|State
|Insurance Commissioner
|Regular
|4
|Anthony Welti
|Libertarian
|State
|Insurance Commissioner
|Regular
|4
|Chirayu Avinash Patel
|Republican
|State
|Insurance Commissioner
|Regular
|4
|Mike Kreidler
|Democratic
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Joseph Brumbles
|Republican
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Jared Frerichs
|Libertarian
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Ann Davison Sattler
|Republican
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|James R Rafferty
|Democratic
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Marko Liias
|Democratic
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Matt Seymour
|Libertarian
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Steve Hobbs
|Democratic
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Michelle Jasmer
|Democratic
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Bill Penor
|Republican
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Richard (Dick) Muri
|Republican
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Denny Heck
|Democratic
|State
|Lt. Governor
|Regular
|4
|Marty McClendon
|Republican
|State
|Secretary of State
|Regular
|4
|Ed Minger
|Independent
|State
|Secretary of State
|Regular
|4
|Gentry Lange
|Progressive
|State
|Secretary of State
|Regular
|4
|Kim Wyman
|Republican
|State
|Secretary of State
|Regular
|4
|Gael Tarleton
|Democratic
|State
|State Auditor
|Regular
|4
|Joshua Casey
|Democratic
|State
|State Auditor
|Regular
|4
|Chris Leyba
|Republican
|State
|State Auditor
|Regular
|4
|Pat (Patrice) McCarthy
|Democratic
|State
|State Treasurer
|Regular
|4
|Duane A. Davidson
|Republican
|State
|State Treasurer
|Regular
|4
|Mike Pellicciotti
|Democratic
|State
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Regular
|4
|Ron Higgins
|
|State
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Regular
|4
|Maia Espinoza
|
|State
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Regular
|4
|Stan Lippmann
|
|State
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Regular
|4
|David Spring
|
|State
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Regular
|4
|Dennis Wick
|
|State
|Superintendent of Public Instruction
|Regular
|4
|Chris Reykdal
|
|Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2
|Judge Position 1
|Regular
|6
|Lisa L. Sutton
|
|Grays Harbor Superior Court
|Judge Position 1
|Regular
|4
|Katie Svoboda
|
|Grays Harbor Superior Court
|Judge Position 2
|Regular
|4
|David L. Edwards
|
|Grays Harbor Superior Court
|Judge Position 3
|Regular
|4
|David Mistachkin
|
|Supreme Court
|Justice Position #03
|Short & Full
|6
|David Larson
|
|Supreme Court
|Justice Position #03
|Short & Full
|6
|Raquel Montoya-Lewis
|
|Supreme Court
|Justice Position #04
|Regular
|6
|Charles W. Johnson
|
|Supreme Court
|Justice Position #06
|Unexpired
|2
|Richard S. Serns
|
|Supreme Court
|Justice Position #06
|Unexpired
|2
|G. Helen Whitener
|
|Supreme Court
|Justice Position #07
|Regular
|6
|Debra L. Stephens
|