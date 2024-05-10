Filing Week: Day 4; commissioner races moving to Primary Election

County Commissioner races in both Grays Harbor and Pacific counties became three-candidate races on Thursday as Filing Week continued.

As previously announced through a Public Disclosure notice, Chris Thomas of Montesano officially filed with the Secretary of State’s office for the Grays Harbor County Commissioner #1 seat, joining Ron Mullins and Georgia Miller who had filed earlier in the week.

In addition, Jerry Rajcich, who also had already filed with the PDC, filed with the elections office to run against Brian Blake for the Commissioner #2 position.

In Pacific County, the race for Commissioner #2 increased to three candidates as Rita Cole Hall of Ocean Park put her name in to challenge David Tobin and David Anderson. Tobin currently holds the position.

As of Thursday afternoon, only Lisa Olsen had filed for the Commissioner #1 position to retain her seat.

Numerous other candidates filed on Thursday for positions on teh statewide and regional level, as well as Precinct Committee Officer roles.

Any races featuring more than two candidates will be narrowed down in the August Primary.

Filing Week continues through today.

During candidate filing week, candidacies can be declared until 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, for any of the more than 400 federal, state, judicial, legislative, county, and other offices scheduled for 2024 elections.

Candidates are encouraged to file online, if possible, but may also register their candidacies in person.

To file by mail, print a and send it, along with a check payable to the Office of the Secretary of State for the filing fee, to P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229. This year for the first time, candidates for Superior Court and all legislative districts must file with the Office of the Secretary of State, which can be done via the office’s website, by mail, or in person at the Legislative Building in Olympia.

For a complete list of FAQs, deadlines, and instructions on submitting a filing fee or petition, visit the Candidate Filing FAQ page. For filing questions, contact the Office of Secretary of State’s Elections division at (800) 448-4881 or [email protected].