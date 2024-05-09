Filing Week: Day 3

On the Wednesday of Filing Week, there were little changes in candidates stepping forward.

While additional statewide candidates filed, local candidates were limited.

The notable addition to the candidate pool is the addition of David McClain of Ocean Park putting their name in for Pacific County PUD #2 Commissioner, seat #2.

Incumbent Commissioner Debbie Oakes had filed to continue in the seat on Monday.

Numerous candidates have stepped forward to put their names in for Precinct Committee Officers throughout Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The vast majority of candidates are running unopposed for those roles at this time.

During candidate filing week, candidacies can be declared until 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, for any of the more than 400 federal, state, judicial, legislative, county, and other offices scheduled for 2024 elections.

Candidates are encouraged to file online, if possible, but may also register their candidacies in person.

To file by mail, print a and send it, along with a check payable to the Office of the Secretary of State for the filing fee, to P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229. This year for the first time, candidates for Superior Court and all legislative districts must file with the Office of the Secretary of State, which can be done via the office’s website, by mail, or in person at the Legislative Building in Olympia.

For a complete list of FAQs, deadlines, and instructions on submitting a filing fee or petition, visit the Candidate Filing FAQ page. For filing questions, contact the Office of Secretary of State’s Elections division at (800) 448-4881 or [email protected].