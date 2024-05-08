Filing Week Day 2; residents step forward to challenge incumbents

On Day 2 of Filing Week, a few incumbents gained their first challengers stepping forward.

19th District Representatives Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire filed on Monday and both had local residents step forward to file for their seats on Tuesday.

Westport resident Mike Coverdale filed to run against Walsh for the House of Representatives position. Coverdale had previously ran a 2016 campaign for a U.S. House to represent the 6th Congressional District of Washington. He did not advance beyond the primary at that time.

South Bend resident Justin Franks has filed for the seat in the House of Representatives currently held by McEntire.

Walsh and McEntire are both Republicans. Coverdale is running as a Democratic Party candidate while Franks is running as a Libertarian.

In Pacific County, incumbent County Commissioner David Tobin has a challenger. Tobin, who represents District 2, is facing Long Beach r esident David Anderson in the race.

Tobin had been appointed in January 2023 to replace retiring Commissioner Frank Wolfe.

Tobin is a Democrat while Anderson is running as an independent.

During candidate filing week, candidacies can be declared until 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, for any of the more than 400 federal, state, judicial, legislative, county, and other offices scheduled for 2024 elections.

“Serving as an elected official is an opportunity to represent your community and participate in crucial decision-making,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “The easiest way to file is online, which you can do from the comfort of any Internet-connected computer.”

Candidates are encouraged to file online, if possible, but may also register their candidacies in person.

To file by mail, print a and send it, along with a check payable to the Office of the Secretary of State for the filing fee, to P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229. This year for the first time, candidates for Superior Court and all legislative districts must file with the Office of the Secretary of State, which can be done via the office’s website, by mail, or in person at the Legislative Building in Olympia.

For a complete list of FAQs, deadlines, and instructions on submitting a filing fee or petition, visit the Candidate Filing FAQ page. For filing questions, contact the Office of Secretary of State’s Elections division at (800) 448-4881 or [email protected].