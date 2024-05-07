Filing Week: Day 1; Aberdeen man files for WA Governor

There were few surprises that came on the first day of the 2024 Filing Week, with the majority of candidates officially putting their name in for candidacy having already announced their intent.

74 candidates filed for 41 offices that would represent the Grays Harbor area, with 79 filing for 49 offices to represent Pacific County. Many of those candidates would represent both areas.

Filings on Monday included many incumbent candidates and those who had already actively begun campaigning after filing with the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

This includes legislators in the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts, Grays Harbor County Commissioner hopefuls, and many statewide offices.

One notable filing was for an Aberdeen resident who filed for Washington Governor. Leon Lawson had indicated in July 2023 that he would be filing for the seat. At that time he filed with the PDC with an address in Shelton, WA. On Monday Lawson filed for the office with an Aberdeen, WA address. Lawson previously ran for Governor in 2020 as well as for WA Senator in 2022.

During candidate filing week, candidacies can be declared until 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, for any of the more than 400 federal, state, judicial, legislative, county, and other offices scheduled for 2024 elections.

“Serving as an elected official is an opportunity to represent your community and participate in crucial decision-making,” said Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “The easiest way to file is online, which you can do from the comfort of any Internet-connected computer.”

Candidates are encouraged to file online, if possible, but may also register their candidacies in person.

To file by mail, print a and send it, along with a check payable to the Office of the Secretary of State for the filing fee, to P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229. This year for the first time, candidates for Superior Court and all legislative districts must file with the Office of the Secretary of State, which can be done via the office’s website, by mail, or in person at the Legislative Building in Olympia.

For a complete list of FAQs, deadlines, and instructions on submitting a filing fee or petition, visit the Candidate Filing FAQ page. For filing questions, contact the Office of Secretary of State’s Elections division at (800) 448-4881 or [email protected].