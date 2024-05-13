Filing Week 2024: Local races and “The Three Bobs” to appear on August Primary

The first official week of campaign season has begun, and several races are looking ahead to the August Primary.

Filing Week wrapped up with several names being added to the list of candidates looking to hold offices on the local or state level.

For County Commissioner seats, 3 out of the 4 seats scheduled for the November General Election will be included in the August ballot to narrow the choices.

In Grays Harbor, Ron Mullins, Georgia Miller, Chris Thomas, and James Sorensen are all in the race for the Commissioner #1 role, while Jerry Rajcich, Brian Blake, and Rick Hole placed their name in the running for Commissioner #2.

In Pacific, County Commissioner Lisa Olsen will run without a challenger for her seat, although David Tobin, David Anderson, and Rita Cole Hall will be in the Primary for the Commissioner #2 position.

In local legislature, the 19th District will see one race in August as Representative Joel McEntire saw South Bend resident Justin Franks and Terry Carlson of Longview challenge the Cathlamet incumbent.

Representative Walsh will see Westport resident Mike Coverdale challenge him in November.

State Senator Jeff Wilson faces Andi Day of Seaview for his seat in the General Election.

In the 24th Legislative District, current Representative Mike Chapman will face Marcia Kelbon and James Russell in his pursuit of Senator.

For the Representative positions, Adam Bernbaum, Nate Tyler, Matt Roberson, Eric Pickens, and Aberdeen resident JR Streifel are running for 24th District Representative Pos. 1.

With Representative Steve Tharinger facing Hickory Grant of Forks for his seat in November.

The most interesting race in the state comes for Governor. While current Attorney General Bob Ferguson has been the leading fundraiser in his campaign for the seat, he now faces two other Bob Ferguson’s in August. On Friday afternoon, two candidates named Bob Ferguson were added to the candidate list for August which will see voters narrow down 30 different names for the role.

Conservative political activist Glen Morgan took credit in a Facebook post for organizing the similarly named filings.