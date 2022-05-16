Filing Week 2022: May 16-May 20

Local residents interested in running for political office have this week to put their name in.
Candidate Filing Week starts today and runs through 4pm on Friday.
Filing Week is for anyone who want to run for any of the federal, state, and multicounty legislative or judicial offices up for election in Washington this year.
Locally, numerous Grays Harbor County offices are open, including Commissioner #3, Sheriff, Prosecutor, Assessor, and more.
In addition, filing includes offices to represent the 19th and 24th LEgislative Districts, Congressional District 6, and a seat on the U.S. Senate.
Pacific County features similar county offices and regional seats.
Hundreds of local opportunities are available for Grays Harbor or Pacific County residents, with the majority of them for Precinct Committee Officer positions.
A number of potential candidates had filed with the Public Disclosure Commission prior to this week.
Filing for office in most cases also requires a fee based on the salary received from the position.
Candidates can submit an application online with the Office of the Secretary of State between 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, and 4 p.m. Friday, May 20.
Those who file online and pay the required fees via credit or debit card can do so any time day or night during the week.
Those who cannot file online, or who require in-person service should contact their county or state elections office to learn more about available services and business hours.
Grays Harbor Offices open for Filing Week
Pacific County Offices open for Filing Week