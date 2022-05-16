      Weather Alert

Filing Week 2022: May 16-May 20

May 16, 2022 @ 6:46am

Local residents interested in running for political office have this week to put their name in.

Candidate Filing Week starts today and runs through 4pm on Friday.

Filing Week is for anyone who want to run for any of the federal, state, and multicounty legislative or judicial offices up for election in Washington this year.

Locally, numerous Grays Harbor County offices are open, including Commissioner #3, Sheriff, Prosecutor, Assessor, and more.

In addition, filing includes offices to represent the 19th and 24th LEgislative Districts, Congressional District 6, and a seat on the U.S. Senate.

Pacific County features similar county offices and regional seats.

Hundreds of local opportunities are available for Grays Harbor or Pacific County residents, with the majority of them for Precinct Committee Officer positions.

A number of potential candidates had filed with the Public Disclosure Commission prior to this week. 

Filing for office in most cases also requires a fee based on the salary received from the position. 

Candidates can submit an application online with the Office of the Secretary of State between 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, and 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. 

Those who file online and pay the required fees via credit or debit card can do so any time day or night during the week. 

Those who cannot file online, or who require in-person service should contact their county or state elections office to learn more about available services and business hours.

 

 

Grays Harbor Offices open for Filing Week

District County Office Term Filing Fee
Federal Statewide U.S. Senator 6-year Regular term, Partisan $1,740.00
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 6 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce U.S. Representative 2-year Regular term, Partisan $1,740.00
Statewide Statewide Secretary of State 2-year Unexpired term, Partisan $1,346.40
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Thurston, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 1 2-year Regular term, Partisan $568.81
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Thurston, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 2 2-year Regular term, Partisan $568.81
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 24 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson State Representative Pos. 1 2-year Regular term, Partisan $568.81
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 24 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson State Representative Pos. 2 2-year Regular term, Partisan $568.81
County Grays Harbor Assessor 4-year Regular term, Partisan $858.60
County Grays Harbor Auditor 4-year Regular term, Partisan $858.60
County Grays Harbor Clerk 4-year Regular term, Partisan $858.60
County Grays Harbor Coroner 4-year Regular term, Partisan $758.70
County Grays Harbor Prosecutor 4-year Regular term, Partisan $1,597.40
County Grays Harbor Sheriff 4-year Regular term, Partisan $1,317.80
County Grays Harbor Treasurer 4-year Regular term, Partisan $858.60
County Grays Harbor Commissioner #3 4-year Regular term, Partisan $858.60
SUPREME COURT Statewide Justice Position #01 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $2,203.20
SUPREME COURT Statewide Justice Position #05 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $2,203.20
SUPREME COURT Statewide Justice Position #06 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $2,203.20
Court of Appeals, Division 2, District 2 Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Thurston Judge Position 1 4-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan $2,097.30
County Grays Harbor District Court #1 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $1,901.12
County Grays Harbor District Court #2 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $1,901.12
PUD District Grays Harbor PUD Comm (2) 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $228.50
PUD Comm. Dist. 3 Grays Harbor PUD Comm (3) 6-year Unexpired term, Nonpartisan $228.50
Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor Position 5 4-year Short & Full term, Nonpartisan $31.20
Taholah 002 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Taholah 002 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Quinault 004 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Quinault 004 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
NEILTON 006 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
NEILTON 006 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Pacific Beach 008 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Pacific Beach 008 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Moclips 010 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Moclips 010 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean City 012 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean City 012 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Burrows 014 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Burrows 014 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Wilderness 016 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Wilderness 016 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Humptulips 018 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
HUMPTULIPS 018 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Axford 020 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Axford 020 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Dekay 022 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Dekay 022 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam Rural 024 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam Rural 024 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Stover 026 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Stover 026 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
North Wishkah 028 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
North Wishkah 028 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Wishkah 030 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Wishkah 030 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cutoff 032 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cutoff 032 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Coats Landing 034 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Coats Landing 034 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Geissler 036 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Geissler 036 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen Lake 038 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen Lake 038 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Reynvaan 040 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
REYNVAAN 040 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Wynoochee 042 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Wynoochee 042 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Boundary 044 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Boundary 044 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Black Creek 046 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
BLACK CREEK 046 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Brady 048 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Brady 048 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Riviera 050 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
RIVIERA 050 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Satsop 052 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
SATSOP 052 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Calder 056 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Calder 056 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Bush 058 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Bush 058 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
NORTH BUSH 059 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
NORTH BUSH 059 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
McCleary Rural 060 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
McCleary Rural 060 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Porter 062 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Porter 062 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cedar Creek 064 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cedar Creek 064 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Chehalis 066 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Chehalis 066 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Blockhouse 068 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Blockhouse 068 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Delezenne 070 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Delezenne 070 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Melbourne 072 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Melbourne 072 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Devonshire 074 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Devonshire 074 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Vesta 076 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Vesta 076 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Artic 078 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Artic 078 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Central Park 080 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Central Park 080 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
GRANGE 081 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
GRANGE 081 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Lois Lane 082 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Lois Lane 082 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Blue Slough 084 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Blue Slough 084 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Sierra 086 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Sierra 086 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Lund 088 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Lund 088 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Newskah 090 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Newskah 090 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocosta 092 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocosta 092 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Johns River 094 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Johns River 094 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Grayland 096 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
GRAYLAND 096 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cohasset 098 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cohasset 098 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 111 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 111 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 112 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 112 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 121 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 121 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 122 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 122 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 131 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 131 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 132 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 132 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 133 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 133 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 0134 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 0134 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 141 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 141 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 142 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 142 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 143 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 143 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 151 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 151 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 152 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 152 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 161 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Aberdeen 161 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 162 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ABERDEEN 162 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cosmopolis 201 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Cosmopolis 201 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
COSOMOPOLIS 202 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
COSOMOPOLIS 202 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Elma 301 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Elma 301 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Elma 302 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Elma 302 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ELMA 303 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
ELMA 303 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 411 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 411 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 421 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 421 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 431 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 431 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 441 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 441 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 451 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 451 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 461 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Hoquiam 461 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
McCleary 501 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
McCleary 501 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MCCLEARY 502 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MCCLEARY 502 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Montesano 601 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Montesano 601 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Montesano 602 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Montesano 602 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Montesano 603 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Montesano 603 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 604 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 604 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Oakville 701 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Oakville 701 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 801 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 801 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 802 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 802 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 803 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 803 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
OCEAN SHORES 804 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
OCEAN SHORES 804 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
OCEAN SHORES 805 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
OCEAN SHORES 805 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
OCEAN SHORES 806 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
OCEAN SHORES 806 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 810 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 810 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 820 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 820 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 830 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Shores 830 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Westport 901 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Westport 901 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
WESTPORT 902 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
WESTPORT 902 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 6001 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 6001 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 6002 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 6002 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 6003 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MONTESANO 6003 Grays Harbor Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00

 

Pacific County Offices open for Filing Week

District County Office Term Filing Fee
Federal Statewide U.S. Senator 6-year Regular term, Partisan $1,740.00
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Thurston, Wahkiakum U.S. Representative 2-year Regular term, Partisan $1,740.00
Statewide Statewide Secretary of State 2-year Unexpired term, Partisan $1,346.40
Legislative District 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Thurston, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 1 2-year Regular term, Partisan $568.81
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 19 Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Thurston, Wahkiakum State Representative Pos. 2 2-year Regular term, Partisan $568.81
County Pacific COUNTY ASSESSOR 4-year Regular term, Partisan $798.70
County Pacific COUNTY AUDITOR 4-year Regular term, Partisan $798.70
County Pacific COUNTY CLERK 4-year Regular term, Partisan $798.70
County Pacific PROSECUTING ATTORNEY 4-year Regular term, Partisan $1,597.40
County Pacific COUNTY SHERIFF 4-year Regular term, Partisan $998.37
County Pacific COUNTY TREASURER 4-year Regular term, Partisan $798.70
County Pacific COUNTY COMMISSIONER #03 4-year Regular term, Partisan $689.04
SUPREME COURT Statewide Justice Position #01 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $2,203.20
SUPREME COURT Statewide Justice Position #05 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $2,203.20
SUPREME COURT Statewide Justice Position #06 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $2,203.20
COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION 2, DISTRICT 3 Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum Judge Position 2 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $2,097.30
Court – North District Pacific DISTRICT COURT JUDGE 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $950.60
Court – South District Pacific DISTRICT COURT JUDGE 4-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $1,140.72
PUD District 2 Pacific PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSIONER #03 6-year Regular term, Nonpartisan $308.04
Baleville Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Baleville Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Bay Center Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Bay Center Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Chinook Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Chinook Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Eklund Park Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Eklund Park Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Frances-Lebam Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Frances-Lebam Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ilwaco 1 Rural Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ilwaco 1 Rural Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ilwaco 2 Rural Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ilwaco 2 Rural Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Klipsan Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Klipsan Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Menlo-Firdale Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Menlo-Firdale Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
NAHCOTTA Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
NAHCOTTA Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Naselle Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Naselle Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MOREHEAD Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
MOREHEAD Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Nemah Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Nemah Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
North Cove Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
North Cove Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Pioneer 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Pioneer 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
North River Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
North River Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Park 1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Park 1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Park 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ocean Park 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Oysterville Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Oysterville Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Pioneer Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Pioneer Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W2 R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W2 R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W3 R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W3 R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Seaview 1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Seaview 1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Seaview 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Seaview 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Smith Creek Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Smith Creek Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
SOUTH BEND 1R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
SOUTH BEND 1R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 3R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 3R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 2R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 2R Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Fork Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Fork Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Willapa Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Willapa Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ilwaco City Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Ilwaco City Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Long Beach Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Long Beach Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
BOLSTAD Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
BOLSTAD Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W1p1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W1p1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W1p2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W1p2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W1p3 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
RAYMOND W1P3 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W3 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
Raymond W3 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 1 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 2 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 3 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Democratic 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
South Bend 3 Pacific Precinct Committee Officer – Republican 2-year Regular term, Partisan $0.00
