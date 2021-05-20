Filing Week 2021: offices seeing interest from multiple candidates throughout GH
The 2021 Filing Week has passed the midway point, with residents only having until Friday at 4pm to file for local political office.
Among the filings through Wednesday, the City of Ocean Shores is seeing the most contention among open positions.
Following the filing of Rich Hartman on Monday for Ocean Shores City Council Position 7, currently held by Eric Noble, on Wednesday Noble filed for a separate seat on the council. Noble filed against fellow current Councilmember Susan Conniry, who has also filed for Position 1.
Within Ocean Shores, two positions currently have three residents in the running, along with the Position 7.
Councilmember Susan Conniry is facing Noble for her seat, while Hartman will be facing Patrick Hayes and David Linn in Position 7.
Position 5 is also featuring three candidates with recently appointed Councilmember Lisa Scott facing Patric Daugherty and Robert Doering Jr,.
The City of Aberdeen is also seeing contention among multiple positions. This includes Tara Mareth and Rebecca Sanchez filing for the seat currently held by Margo Shortt, who has reportedly announced she would not be seeking re-election. Also in Aberdeen, Alan Richrod will face Debi Ann Pieraccini for his seat.
Westport City Council positions are seeing numerous filings, as Brylie and Brennan Jarnes filed this week for separate seats, running against Melissa Huerta and Troy Meyers.
In Hoquiam, Councilmembers John Pellegrini and Jim George both face challengers in Pat Miller and Dennis Carpenter respectively.
Montesano Councilmember Tyler Trimble is set to face Brooke Chapman-Hoiness in the November General Election.
Residents can file for local office until Friday at 4pm.
Candidate Filing Calendar
|May 17
|First day to file a declaration of candidacy.
|May 21
|Last day to file a declaration of candidacy.
|May 24
|Final day to withdraw from the ballot.
|May 28
|Deadline for submission of Voters’ Pamphlet statements and photographs.