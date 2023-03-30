FDA approves over-the-counter NARCAN

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

The Associated Press reports that the change in availability could improve access to the life-saving drug, though the exact impact will not be clear immediately.

NARCAN, the approved nasal spray from Emergent BioSolutions, is the best-known form of naloxone.