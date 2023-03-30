KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

FDA approves over-the-counter NARCAN

March 30, 2023 8:08AM PDT
Share
Source: AP

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

The Associated Press reports that the change in availability could improve access to the life-saving drug, though the exact impact will not be clear immediately.

NARCAN, the approved nasal spray from Emergent BioSolutions, is the best-known form of naloxone.

Most Popular Posts

1

Applications open for Grays Harbor County Eviction Rent Assistance Program
2

Point Brown Ave construction to create crossings will cause lane closures
3

Commerce awards $50.6 million for shelters, affordable housing; $15.5 million locally
4

Water quality permit fees are seeing proposed increases
5

Residents urged to limit eating some fish due to higher than recommended levels of PCBs and mercury

Recently Played

Big Big PlansChris Lane
10:05am
Trouble With A HeartbreakJason Aldean
10:02am
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
9:58am
Angels (dont Always Have Wings)Thomas Rhett
9:54am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
9:51am
View Full Playlist