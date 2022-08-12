Fatality accident on 101 at Ocean Beach Road

A fatality accident on US 101 at milepost 92 and Ocean Beach Road has the southbound lane blocked.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a driver heading north on US 101 was behind another car in the turn lane for the Ocean Beach Road when they cut across the highway and were struck by another vehicle heading south.

A 15-year-old in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and multiple people were taken to the hospital, including a young child.

The driver of the vehicle who caused the accident was taken to the hospital for injuries and charges are pending related to DUI and possible vehicular homicide.

The relationship between the driver and the others in their vehicle are unknown at this time. Names or further details about the victims have not been released pending notice to next-of-kin and WSP investigation.

At least one person in the other vehicle, which contained a family, was also taken to the hospital.

The condition of those individuals are also not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

The southbound lane of SR 101 will remain closed for some time, although there is access to the Ocean Beach Road.

We will have more information when the investigation concludes.