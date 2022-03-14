      Weather Alert

Family Promise of Grays Harbor is All About Keeping Families Together

Mar 14, 2022 @ 10:15am
From left: Family Promise of Grays Harbor board of directors president Phil MacNealy and director Charles Scamman

Charles Scamman and Phil MacNealy of Family Promise of Grays Harbor stopped by the kix 95.3 morning show today to talk about their upcoming fundraising event! The Event, a live concert featuring The Olson Bros Band at the 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam on March 26th.  They also shared what Family Promise of Grays Harbor is all about. Check out their interview below!

Live Interview w/Family Promise of Grays Harbor on the Kix 95.3 Morning Show

To find out more about Family Promise of Grays Harbor and for ticket information on their upcoming Olson Bros Band concert at the 7th Street Theatre on March 26th just click HERE!!

