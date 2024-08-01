KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Extreme Fun Center in Aberdeen closing Aug. 18

August 1, 2024 12:30PM PDT
Photos from Coming Attractions Theatres

Coming Attractions Theatres, Inc., the owners of the Shoppes at Riverside Mall, announced this afternoon that the Extreme Fun Center will be closing, effective Sunday, August 18th, 2024.

According to their announcement, the closure comes as the mall building, including the Extreme Fun Center building, have been sold.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive community.  Your trust and support have been the cornerstone of our success at Extreme Fun Center and, in prior years, Riverside Cinemas and Shoppes at Riverside.”

During the closing weeks, the fun center encourages all customers with balances on gift or arcade cards to visit the Extreme Fun Center and use their remaining balances before Sunday, August 18th, 2024.

Arcade cards may also be used at the Extreme Arcade in the Midway Cinema in Chehalis, WA.

Details on the new owners are not available at this time.

