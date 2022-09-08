Expect overnight and daytime delays during Westport Highway culvert repair

A culvert repair on the Westport Highway will bring delays.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that work from 6pm-6am overnight on September 14-15, travelers will need to plan extra time if using the Westport Highway/State Route 105.

The work will be done on both nights.

Crews will need to temporarily close a portion of the highway at milepost 34 near Ocosta north of the Elk River Bridge to all traffic.

The closure will allow removal and replacement of a damaged culvert.

A pilot car will lead travelers on a detour via Bayview Road.

Daytime construction will also take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Travelers will see one-way alternating traffic with flaggers.

The Washington State Department of Transportation strongly encourages drivers to reduce their speeds in work zones. Give crews the room they need to get the job done.

WSDOT provides email updates about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County.