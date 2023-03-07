Expect daytime delays on eastbound US 12 Heron Street Bridge Wednesday, March 8

Drivers should expect delays if they are using the eastbound US 12 Heron Street Bridge in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that anyone using the bridge should plan for extra time on their trips, as maintenance crews will intermittently close the bridge on Wednesday, March 8 between 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The closures will be used to make repairs to the bridge gate.

Travelers should expect intermittent closures of 10-15 minutes while the repair work takes place.

WSDOT states that drivers are encouraged to add time to their trips until the work is complete.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center.