Expansion plans for Summit Pacific Medical Center shared

Summit Pacific Medical Center (SPMC) shared some details about expansion plans following Town Hall forums in November in McCleary and Elma.

Summit’s CEO, Josh Martin, shared details about the facility’s upcoming expansion plans and the organization’s vision for positively impacting the community’s youth population in the years to come.

Expansion Details

According to SPMC, Martin shared how Summit Pacific’s upcoming expansion will dramatically enhance access to services to meet the community’s evolving healthcare needs.

The key points from the presentation included:

Increase in Acute Care Beds: Summit Pacific will double its acute care beds from 10 to 20, with the flexibility to accommodate up to 25 beds, ensuring increased capacity to meet growing demand. Emergency Department Renovation: The current emergency department will undergo significant expansion, increasing treatment spaces from 10 to 16, improving response capabilities, and reducing waiting times. Enhancements for Patient Care: The project focuses on improving patient care with increased areas for triage and patient holding, designated mental health rooms, expanded trauma rooms, and improved waiting areas. Patient Flow Improvements: Innovative design changes will be implemented to enhance patient flow, promising an improved overall patient experience and heightened safety measures.

Financing Overview

The estimated $60 million hospital expansion is said to be be financed through revenue bonds, offering multiple advantages:

No Increase in Taxes: Community members will not experience any tax increases to fund the expansion. Stable Service Costs: Services will not see special price increases to support the project. Future Financial Flexibility: Future bond rating upgrades may allow for debt refinancing at lower rates, ensuring financial stability. Timely Project Execution: The project will maintain its start date, ensuring critical and timely services to the community. Accelerated Construction Timeline: An accelerated timeline for construction is expected, resulting in improved patient quality of care, safety, and reduced risks.



SPMC says that Martin concluded the presentation by sharing Summit’s 2028 vision for the local community. He emphasized that Summit Pacific is committed to collaborating with the community and partners so that the well-being of local youth can be greatly improved through enhanced access to services, safe spaces, and engaging activities.

“As we embark on this transformative journey with our expansion project, the financial strategy we’ve crafted will provide significant benefits for Summit Pacific and our community. By meeting our project start date, we are proactive in minimizing the impact of inflation, ensuring that our resources are utilized efficiently,” stated Martin.

“Moreover, our financial strategy is not just about responsible fiscal management — it’s about substantial cost savings. The projected savings of an estimated $70 million underscore our commitment to smart allocation of resources. This financial foresight allows us to not only meet our immediate needs but also positions us for a sustainable and impactful future.”

In Spring 2024, Summit Pacific plans to again host Town Hall Forums for the community, and leaders anticipate providing additional informative updates at local events throughout 2024.

Groundbreaking Ceremony

The public is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the Summit Pacific Medical Center and their Hospital Expansion Project.

The hospital is inviting the public to save the date for Wednesday, January 31 from 11a-12p at the campus in Elma.

The expansion is intended to continue to build what the hospital hopes will become “the healthiest community in the nation”.

The groundbreaking will take place at the site of the future hospital expansion and will include a formal program and ceremonial turning of the soil.